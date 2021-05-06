Wait For Unemployment Money Continues For Hundreds of Thousands of Californians

More Problems Crop Up for Those Who Have Filed Unemployment Claims

After waiting months for an update on their unemployment claims, nearly a million out of work Californians will likely have to wade through even more red tape to access their benefits. That's because the Employment Development Department has disqualified their applications.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report

Federal Ruling on Eviction Moratorium Won't Directly Impact California Renters

A federal judge has struck down the CDC’s nationwide eviction moratorium, a decision the Justice Department is appealing. The ruling could have major ramifications for millions of tenants struggling to pay rent during the pandemic, but not here in California.

Reporter: Molly Solomon, KQED

Caitlin Jenner Gives First Major Interview Since Jumping Into Governor's Race

Reality TV celebrity Caitlyn Jenner caused a media frenzy when she jumped into the California governor’s race two weeks ago. On Wednesday night, she sat down for an interview on Fox News.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED