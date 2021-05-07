'My Heart Dropped': CCSF Students Rally to Protest Cuts That Threaten to Transform College

The union framed the cuts as a winnowing of the school's mission to a focus only on university transfer students instead of serving a broader community of older and returning students, or people training for new careers.

"City College is the economic and jobs engine that students of color, low-income, and immigrants need to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," the union wrote in an April 29 open letter to CCSF trustees. "Yet the District plans to rob over 30,000 students every semester of the educational opportunities they need."

An emergency bargaining session between the union and CCSF is scheduled for Saturday.

At a "Fight Back for CCSF" rally Thursday evening in San Francisco, which was organized as an AAPI and Black solidarity action by the student-led CCSF Collective, speakers demanded CCSF trustees cancel planned layoffs. They also turned the spotlight on the harm that class cuts may have on the city's immigrant communities in a time of rising anti-Asian hate, from Cantonese courses that train workers who help the city's Chinese community to some English as a Second Language classes considered crucial for new immigrants.

"When I heard that the Cantonese program was going to be defunded permanently, my heart dropped," said Julia Quon, a doula and birth worker who was raised in the Sunset District, at Thursday's rally. "These Cantonese classes were not only a way for me to connect with my heritage, but also to connect with the families that I work with."

Quon, who started a "Save Cantonese at CCSF" group with a group of her classmates, told KQED earlier this week that it shocked her to learn City College may no longer offer Cantonese — especially in light of ongoing attacks against Asians.

"Cantonese classes are necessary in fighting anti-Asian hate because this language is spoken by so many residents in San Francisco," she said. "If people are able to communicate with these victims and survivors in their own language, it helps give people a voice. Imagine being attacked, and going to the authorities, and every single person there has no idea what you're saying."

Uncle Damien Posey, community organizer and founder of Us 4 Us Bay Area, discussed his own personal history as someone who was formerly incarcerated, and described CCSF as being there for him when he needed it most.

"When I came home from doing 10 years, you know who was there for me? City College," Posey said at Thursday's rally. "City College was there for me ... Access to education is absolutely the last thing that should be cut."

The class cuts at CCSF are designed to bring the college in line with a state funding scheme called the "Student-Centered Funding Formula" first implemented in 2019 that prioritizes funding not only by enrollment, as was the case previously, but also calculations including "student success" as measured by certificates, associate degrees or students transferring to four-year colleges and universities.

CCSF was given a reprieve from mandates to meet that formula until 2023 — but the college is now tasked with streamlining classes to ready itself for that date.

"The state sees the school as a school that should not have more than 100 full-time faculty, but the school has 555 full-time faculty," Dr. Rajen Vurdien, interim chancellor of CCSF, said in a Zoom town hall meeting in March, which AFT 2121 tweeted in a video. "I have had multiple conversations with the state chancellor, with the department of the treasury, they've all said exactly the same thing: City College will learn to live within its means."

Left out in that restructuring, opponents argue, are those who explore City College's vast offering of courses, trying to figure out their future careers by sampling a bit of this, and a bit of that, college faculty argue. Noncredit courses that focus on workforce training, which the state's community college system does not broadly offer to the same degree as City College, also face cuts.

These changes are similar to ones that accreditors wanted CCSF to make when they threatened the school with closure in 2012, a threat that very nearly toppled the institution. The City Attorney's Office successfully won against those accreditors in court in 2014, ensuring the college's survival.

Since then, however, circumstances may have led the college to commit those same cuts itself.

The college has also faced declining enrollment, said Rosie Zepeda, a City College spokesperson. Its population peaked around 2009 at 100,000 students, but a subsequent threat to the college's accreditation, demographic changes in San Francisco itself and, finally, the pandemic, led to a decline in enrollment by tens of thousands, Zepeda said.