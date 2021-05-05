Recall Election Ramps Up with New Ads and Campaign Launch

Republican John Cox Rolls Out "Beastly" Campaign

California’s recall election is in full swing, with a campaign launch Tuesday featuring a live bear. Meanwhile, embattled Governor Gavin Newsom is defending his record managing the state through a tumultuous year.

Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

Many Vaccine Skeptics Now Deciding to Get Shot

Public health experts are keeping a close eye on data that shows the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations slowing down. While the slowdown is concerning, some early skeptics of the vaccine have had a change of heart, and are now getting their shot.

Guest: Dr. Brian Castrucci, president and chief executive officer of the de Beaumont Foundation