Morning Report

Some Health Officials Concerned About People Skipping Second Dose of COVID Vaccine

Californians Skipping Out on Getting Second Dose of COVID Vaccine

It's still unclear how many people in California have actually delayed getting the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But there's concern about what that will mean for their immunity moving forward.
Guest: Dr. Steven Parodi, Executive Director of the Permanente Group at Kaiser Permanente

More Counties on the Verge of Moving to Yellow Tier

As COVID-19 numbers continue to improve across the state, more counties are expecting to move into the least restrictive yellow tier on Tuesday.  That will mean businesses will be able to open with even fewer restrictions.

