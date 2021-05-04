Advocates Say Bills Meant to Prevent EDD Fraud in Prisons Could Target the Formerly Incarcerated

“In one case, someone had the audacity to put their name as ‘Poopy Britches’, ” said Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert, who is now running for state attorney general.

The roughly $810 million in fake claims linked to incarcerated people is part of the at least $11 billion in fraud that EDD confirmed earlier this year — a figure that some fear could as much as triple once the agency finishes reviewing all the claims it has flagged as suspicious (although EDD has recently confirmed there have been fewer cases of fraud than expected).

And while advocates acknowledge there are clear cases of fraud coming out of state prisons, they emphasize it’s uncertain how many people in those facilities were active participants in scams as opposed to those whose identities were stolen and used by scammers.

Proposed Fixes

The two primary bills in question are Senate Bill 39 from state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, and Assembly Bill 110 from Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, D-Laguna Beach. Both would require CDCR to provide EDD with the names and Social Security numbers of its currently incarcerated population.

Both bills also would only require CDCR to share state prison roll data, not that of county jail rosters.

“Sometimes folks who are in county jails actually are still eligible for unemployment insurance in certain circumstances,” said Petrie-Norris, who amended her bill to exclude jail rosters. “And so we wanted to make sure ... that we don't get them caught in the crosshairs of this well-intentioned bill.”

Both bills would also place limits on how often CDCR data should be refreshed. AB 110 requires CDCR to send new data to EDD on the first of every month, while SB 39 specifies that it can’t be more than three months old so that, “it's all current inmates and only current inmates,” said Grove.

Both bills received unanimous support in lower committees last week.

If Most Other States Are Doing This, Why Not California?

Even with the time-limit requirements in the bills, advocates worry that EDD could be relying on flawed data, to the detriment of formerly incarcerated people.

Attorney Stacy Villalobos, who works with Dixon at Legal Aid, said California’s criminal justice system has a documented history of poor record keeping.

“Some of these other states who are cross-matching right now have better systems, frankly, than California does,” she said.

Villalobos points to a 2019 report from the Stanford Criminal Justice Center that found gaps in data at the California Department of Justice.

“Up to 60% of its arrest records were missing dispositions, which means that people could have been arrested for something and then the charges were dropped,” she said. “But that information isn't in the system. We don't know what happened with those arrests.”