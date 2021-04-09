California Advances Bill Aimed at Massive Unemployment Fraud

"The notion that this type of fraud occurred simply because two agencies don't communicate with each other during a global pandemic as we try to figure out how we can help people is actually kind of mindboggling," said Democratic Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, one of six committee members who advanced the bill without opposition.

At least 35 other states were cross-matching unemployment claims against state prisoners as of 2016 and 28 states were checking claims against county jail inmates, the audit noted.

California law restricts the inmate information that can be shared with other state agencies, but officials said the unemployment agency now has an agreement with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation that allows the two entities to more broadly share information.

But that came too late, said Democratic Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, who proposed the legislation.

She is an outspoken critic of the department, which also has struggled with ongoing backlogs in getting money to people who lost their jobs during the pandemic. The issue has dogged her fellow Democrat, Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is likely to face a recall election this year.