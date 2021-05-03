Why Are People Vaccine Hesitant?

Central Valley Woman Explains Her Vaccine Hesitancy

The Fresno County Department of Public Health is diverting COVID-19 vaccines allocated to that county elsewhere because of low demand. Some people in the county are still waiting to get the vaccine, but for reasons that might not be often associated with hesitancy.

Reporter: Alex Hall, The California Report

Suspected Smuggling Boat Involved in Deadly Crash off the San Diego Coast

Four people are dead after a 40-foot cabin cruiser, suspected of being part of a human smuggling operation, crashed and overturned Sunday in the waters off of Point Loma in San Diego.