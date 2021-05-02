Newsom: Recall Pushed By 'Extreme Right Wingers' Must Be Defeated

Only days after a recall campaign aimed at Gov. Gavin Newsom passed its highest hurdle yet toward making the ballot, California Democrats used their annual party convention to rally grassroots activists around fighting what many described as a Republican power grab.

In a pre-recorded speech for the convention, held virtually, Newsom spent most of his three-minute remarks reminding Democrats of all the COVID-19 problems California inherited from the Trump Administration and the steps he took to protect the state from the deadly pandemic.

"Donald Trump did everything in his power to ignore the real realities of COVID-19, California," Newsom said. "We took a completely different path, one paved by data, health and science."

Newsom, who critics say in fact let politics, not data, drive his pandemic-related decisions to reopen the economy and schools, pushed back against his critics who he claimed are trying to reverse progressive California's policies.

"National Republicans and extreme right-wingers, they're not sitting back," he said. "They're throwing everything they can at their recall power grab, all in hopes — all in hopes — of rolling back all the important progress we have made together. And we can't let them win. If we place our faith over fear, perseverance and optimism over hate and division, the power that's in our hands."