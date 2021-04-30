Diary of a Contact Tracer + Youth Takeover

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

Even though many of us might feel like we’ve got more of a handle on the coronavirus pandemic now, we will all be marked by it forever—especially those who’ve really been in the trenches. Lisa Fagundes is normally a librarian at the San Francisco Public Library. But starting last spring, she and thousands of other city and state workers were redeployed to become contact tracers, calling people who may have been exposed. Our health correspondent April Dembosky asked Lisa to keep an audio diary for us over the last year. Listening through these entries, you can hear – in real time – how the pandemic changes her. How it picks her up, twists her in all directions, and then drops her on the other side. Just like it’s done to all of us.

Bringing San Francisco's Skateboarding Scene Back to Life

It’s Youth Takeover week here at KQED, where we produce The California Report. KQED’s Education team works with teachers to help high school students report stories about their own lives. Nate Dolan, an 11th grader at El Cerrito High School, talks about his favorite skateboarding spot coming back to life.

What It's Like to Learn With Autism During COVID

As part of our Youth Takeover week, we hear from student journalist Zachary Yieh. He’s 16, and goes to Washington High School in San Francisco. He says it’s tough for kids with learning disabilities to get the help they need at school, and that the pandemic has made things even harder for them.