Becoming a Teen YouTuber in the Times of Covid

This article is adapted from an interview between KQED’s Brian Watt and San Francisco high school student Jimmy Luong. It was produced as part of KQED’s Youth Takeover Week.

Many high school students in the Bay Area have been learning online for over a year. Jimmy Luong, a junior at Lincoln High School in San Francisco, used the time indoors to revive a passion from his younger days. He's making videos about video games on YouTube.

Luong, 17, spent several hours a day running a YouTube channel in 9th grade. At the time, the video game Fortnite was all the rage among young people. Luong said he had a niche that gave him a great idea for a YouTube series.

“See, most people played Fortnite on their computers or consoles like the PS4 or Xbox, but I played on my phone,” he said during an interview with KQED's Brian Watt. “I was a mobile gamer and I happened to be really good. So I had my own thing. I stood out.”

Fortnite, a Battle Royale game that swept the video game world beginning in the early 2010s, garnered more than 350 million registered players, as of May 2020, during the early months of the pandemic. In a typical game, about 100 people play in a video game “lobby,” and the last one standing wins.