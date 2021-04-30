KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Vaccine Supply Outweighs Demand in L.A. County

KQED News Staff
 (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

L.A. County Vaccination Sites Having Trouble Filling Appointments

Health officials said they're worried about the lack of demand for doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which has dropped significantly this week. Many California counties are experiencing similar issues as supply of the vaccines is outweighing demand.

Sea Otters Helping California's Underwater Kelp Forests

California’s underwater kelp forests are in trouble. A combination of climate change and hungry purple sea urchins have decimated these vital marine habitats. But the Monterey Peninsula has a kind of kelp forest guardian -- sea otters. 
Reporter: Erika Mahoney, KAZU

