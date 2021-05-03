Teen Rediscovers San Francisco's Enduring Skate Spot: EMB

This piece was written and produced by Nate Dolan, a student at El Cerrito High School, for KQED’s Youth Takeover Week.

I’ve been skateboarding since elementary school. One of the biggest things I’ve missed during the pandemic has been going to one of my favorite skate spots, the EMB at Justin Herman Plaza* in San Francisco.

Last year, I took my recorder out to capture the sounds of the Embarcadero skaters. It’s been pretty quiet over there recently, but with the state opening back up, the skateboarding community is bringing it back to life.

In 1972, Justin Herman Plaza was built by Don Carter at the East end of the Embarcadero Center in San Francisco. This plaza contains the Vaillancourt Fountain, an ice skating rink in the winter months, and a nice open space for nearby workers to congregate while on breaks. A visitor I spoke with at Justin Herman Plaza said, “You get to be in the middle of the action downtown.”