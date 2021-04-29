State Superintendent Praises Safety Measures as More Schools Reopen

State Superintendent Says Schools are Equipped to Reopen for In-Person Instruction
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond toured several schools in the L.A. Unified School District on Wednesday. He said districts are progressing well when it comes to getting kids back in classrooms.
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report
Poll Finds Support for Governor Newsom's Actions on School Reopenings
Despite heated debates over school reopenings across the state, a majority of Californians approve of how their elected officials have handled classroom closures. That's according to a new survey from the Public Policy Institute of California.
Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED
New Policy Limits ICE's Ability to Arrest Immigrants Near Courthouses
California’s Supreme Court Chief Justice is praising a new policy issued this week by the Department of Homeland Security that will limit how federal officials operate in or near courthouses.
Reporter: Michelle Wiley, KQED
LAPD Wants More Funding to Correct How it Handles Protests
The Los Angeles Police Department says it needs nearly $70 million to address problems that contributed to its mishandling of last year’s protests, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Reporter: Robert Garrova, KPCC