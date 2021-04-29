State Superintendent Praises Safety Measures as More Schools Reopen

State Superintendent Says Schools are Equipped to Reopen for In-Person Instruction

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond toured several schools in the L.A. Unified School District on Wednesday. He said districts are progressing well when it comes to getting kids back in classrooms.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Poll Finds Support for Governor Newsom's Actions on School Reopenings

Despite heated debates over school reopenings across the state, a majority of Californians approve of how their elected officials have handled classroom closures. That's according to a new survey from the Public Policy Institute of California.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

New Policy Limits ICE's Ability to Arrest Immigrants Near Courthouses

California’s Supreme Court Chief Justice is praising a new policy issued this week by the Department of Homeland Security that will limit how federal officials operate in or near courthouses.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley, KQED

LAPD Wants More Funding to Correct How it Handles Protests

The Los Angeles Police Department says it needs nearly $70 million to address problems that contributed to its mishandling of last year’s protests, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Reporter: Robert Garrova, KPCC