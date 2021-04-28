Immigrant Advocates Urge Biden Administration to End Trump Restrictions on Asylum for Domestic Violence Victims

Immigrant advocates and law professors in the Bay Area are urging the Biden administration to immediately revoke Trump-era restrictions on asylum that they say have led the U.S. to send back to danger thousands of immigrant women and families fleeing domestic violence or gang brutality.

Within weeks of taking office, President Biden ordered the U.S. attorney general and the Homeland Security secretary to take steps to review and restore an asylum system he said was “badly damaged” by policies under the Trump administration. But the agencies are not expected to issue regulations related to victims of domestic and gang violence until late summer or fall.

In the meantime, the U.S. attorney general, who oversees immigration courts, should vacate orders by his Trump-era predecessors that dramatically limited who was eligible for asylum protection, said Karen Musalo, director of the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies at UC Hastings in San Francisco.