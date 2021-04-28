Will Distance Learning be Allowed in California Next School Year?

Despite billions of dollars funneled from the state Capitol, the share of school districts in California offering full-time, in-person learning ranks among the lowest in the U.S. But as more districts begin opening their doors, state lawmakers are turning their focus to next school year as part of the annual state budget process.

Guest: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Sacramento Program That Helps Autistic Adults Find Jobs Looks to Expand

For adults on the autism spectrum it can be hard to get and keep a job. Now a Sacramento-based pilot program that’s helped some autistic adults find employment is looking to expand statewide.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED