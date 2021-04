How do you keep a house-flipping corporation from taking your home?

With a lot of help from your friends (and a state law).

Thanks to SB 1079, the Northern California Land Trust and her supporters in the community, Jocelyn Foreman was able to fend off Wedgewood, Inc, a corporation infamous for flipping homes, evicting tenants and driving up home prices.

One down, about 700 Wedgewood-owned homes across California to go...