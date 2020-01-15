Vacant Once More . . .
Vacant Once More . . .

Mark Fiore

With guns drawn and an armored personnel carrier, Alameda County sheriff's deputies evicted members of Moms 4 Housing from a West Oakland house they had occupied since November.

The property is owned by a real estate speculation corporation, as are many properties across Oakland.

Though getting an exact figure is difficult, Mother Jones estimates there are about the same number of vacant properties in Oakland as there are homeless people.

Sam Singer, acting as Wedgewood Properties spokesman, has referred to Moms 4 Housing taking over the investment property that had been sitting vacant for two years as "mob rule."

