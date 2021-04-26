Homeless on L.A.'s Skid Row Have Mixed Feelings Over Judge's Ruling

Judge Orders Homeless on Skid Row to be Offered Shelter by October

The ruling has been sharply criticized by the city and county of Los Angeles, which plan to appeal the decision. Many of the homeless who live on Skid Row said that despite the ruling, people may not leave the area.

Armenian-Americans in L.A. County Celebrate President Biden's Recognition of Armenian Genocide

L.A. County is home to the largest Armenian community outside of Armenia itself. Many welcomed the news that President Biden formally recognized the mass killings of Armenians by Turkish forces during World War I as a genocide.