Aarti Shahani's 'Art of Power' + Remembering a Mom, ER Worker, and Mentor to Native Youth

‘Art of Power’ Podcast Explores How People Can Change the World

So much of what our country is wrestling with right now are questions about power. How do we hold people in power accountable? How can people who haven’t had power claim it? Those questions are at the center of a new podcast from WBEZ called “Art of Power.” Sasha Khokha talks with podcast's host, Aarti Shahani, about what led her to frame her show around this concept. Shahani was a reporter with KQED before covering Silicon Valley for NPR. Her guests range from politicians to people who don’t hold power in a traditional sense, but who, as Shahani says “let their volcano erupt” to make change.

We’ve been asking our listeners to tell us about loved ones they’ve lost to COVID-19 here in California. Many of the people who’ve died were essential workers or older members of vulnerable communities. Sylvia Morton worked in the emergency room at Riverside Community Hospital, where she was known for her joyful voice, bedazzled face shield, and tireless energy. A proud member of the Cahuilla Tribe, Morton also taught weekly art and music classes at a local reservation. She died at 61. The California Report’s Asal Ehsanipour brings us a tribute from Morton’s daughters.

We mourn the loss of beloved poet Al Young. He passed away last weekend at 81. As California’s Poet Laureate, Young mentored emerging writers around the state, traveling to rural communities and juvenile detention facilities. Young was also a father, teacher, and novelist. A lover and scholar of jazz, Young beautifully intertwined music and verse. We bring you some of Young’s interviews and poetry from his many appearances on our show over the years.