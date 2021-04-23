KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

UC, Cal State Systems to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for the Fall

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Students wearing masks at UC Berkeley walk through Sather Gate
 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Universities to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for Those Returning to Campuses

Leaders of the University of California and the California State University systems have announced that their students and employees will need proof of  vaccination against COVID-19 to return to campus in the fall. But there are a few conditions to that requirement.
 Reporter: Adolfo Guzman-Lopez, KPCC 

Video Evidence in Chauvin Trial May Have Brought Even More Trauma to Black Community

This week's conviction in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd has one Californian questioning why such a volume of video evidence was so necessary in the case at all.
Guest: Allissa Richardson, Journalism Professor, USC

Sponsored