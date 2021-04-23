UC, Cal State Systems to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for the Fall

Universities to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for Those Returning to Campuses

Leaders of the University of California and the California State University systems have announced that their students and employees will need proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to return to campus in the fall. But there are a few conditions to that requirement.

Reporter: Adolfo Guzman-Lopez, KPCC

Video Evidence in Chauvin Trial May Have Brought Even More Trauma to Black Community

This week's conviction in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd has one Californian questioning why such a volume of video evidence was so necessary in the case at all.

Guest: Allissa Richardson, Journalism Professor, USC