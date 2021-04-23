How will the conviction of Derek Chauvin impact the debate over police reforms in California? Scott and Marisa discuss how police groups responded to the verdict and whether newly-confirmed Attorney General Rob Bonta can deliver on a progressive agenda. Then, Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today, joins to discuss stories from her new book "Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power," including the influence of Pelosi's mother, Nancy D'Alesandro, her first run for Congress in 1987 and who might run succeed her in Congress.
Political Breakdown
Susan Page on Nancy Pelosi's 'Lessons of Power'
28 min
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walks to her office after speaking on the House floor at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 13, 2021, ahead of an expected House vote impeaching US President Donald Trump. - The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives on Wednesday opened debate on a historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump over his supporters' attack of the Capitol that left five dead.Lawmakers in the lower chamber are expected to vote for impeachment around 3:00 pm (2000 GMT) -- marking the formal opening of proceedings against Trump. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
