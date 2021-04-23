‘We Need Justice’: Mourners Demand Alameda Police Provide Answers in Death of Mario Gonzalez

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office have both begun investigations into the incident, and the city of Alameda will contract with an outside investigator "to conduct a separate, parallel investigation," according to Tuesday's statement from the Alameda Police Department. The department also anticipates releasing the body-worn camera video to the public by the end of next week after all parties involved have been interviewed by the investigating agencies.

The three officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave, per standard procedure, the department said.

"The protection of human life is our primary duty as police officers," interim Police Chief Randy Fenn said in the statement. "The loss of Mr. Gonzalez is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones."

Civil rights attorney Melissa Nold said police should be transparent and release any footage of the incident as soon as possible.

“If nobody did anything wrong, then releasing footage isn’t problematic,” she said. "If they release it, and we see a man with his face down on the ground, and there are people on top of him, obviously struggling, then there are concerns about whether those things were within policies.”

Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft underscored the importance of due process in the investigation, and said the family should have a chance to view the footage before the public does.

“I’m very much holding them in my heart, and we will move forward as best as we can to do the right thing,” she said.

The Alameda Police Department came under fire last May for use of heavy-handed tactics following the release of a video showing officers pinning a middle-aged Black man to the ground and handcuffing him, after he had been seen dancing in the street near his house. The police chief, who was sharply criticized for his response to the incident, announced his retirement several months later.

Among the speakers at Wednesday's vigil was Amanda Majail-Blanco, whose brother Erik Salgado was shot and killed in Oakland last June by California Highway Patrol officers.

"We want justice. We are tired. I am tired," she said. "I am tired of continuously having to go through stuff like this at the hands of police and police are still not held accountable."

"And here we are again with another mourning family," she added. "We're here sharing the same story."