Governor Declares Drought Emergency in Two Counties

Klamath Basin Expecting Driest Year on Record

Governor Newsom has declared a drought emergency for Mendocino and Sonoma counties. In the Klamath Basin near the California-Oregon border, officials are anticipating a summer of unprecedented drought.

Reporter: Erik Neumann, Jefferson Public Radio

Youth Organizer Hopes Change Will Come Following Chauvin Verdict

Young people in California have been at the heart of protests and rallies since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year. One youth organizer in Oakland says the fight will continue, even after guilty verdicts were handed down to Derek Chauvin.

Guest: Luna EkunDayo, Co-Founder of Black Youth for the People’s Liberation

State Attorney General Nominee Questioned by Lawmakers

Rob Bonta faced questions from both the Assembly and Senate in Sacramento on Wednesday. He was pressed on how he would handle various high-profile issues, should he be confirmed as California's next Attorney General.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED