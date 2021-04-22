From New York to Helsinki: What the Bay Area Can Learn In Addressing Homelessness

So, Hayes sued the state and the city, arguing that the state constitution required the city to provide shelter for its residents. And, he won.

It was a huge victory, Routhier said.

“The point of the shelter system is to provide a basic safety net,” she said, “so that people actually have a roof over their head, have access to food and bathrooms and space to be while they are homeless."

When the shelters first opened, they were massive, said Dr. Deborah Padgett, a professor of anthropology and public health at New York University.

“They would take over a whole armory and then fill it with up to 900 men and beds and a huge open floor,” she said. “And that became sort of intolerable — just the size and the scale of it."

Over time, Padgett said the shelters evolved and became smaller. The city introduced cluster apartments, where families would share a kitchen and bathrooms.

But it hasn’t solved homelessness in New York City, where one in three public school children live in homeless shelters. Instead, Padgett says it’s created an intensely bureaucratic shelter industry.

"I call it an industry because there are dozens and dozens of nonprofits that get millions of dollars a year in contracts to run shelters,” she said. “And so you have thousands and thousands of people whose jobs depend on homelessness."

New York City spends more than $3 billion a year on homelessness, but Padgett said moving from the shelter system into permanent, affordable housing is “almost a dream that never comes true.”

“People spend years in shelters,” she said. “There’s this huge bottleneck.”

Part of the problem is that New York is legally obligated to spend all of this money on shelters, to comply with the right to shelter mandate. That leaves them with fewer resources to spend on housing, and like in the Bay Area, it’s incredibly expensive to build.

Solving homelessness by giving people a home

T

here is a place an ocean away that has done the opposite of New York City, and is now considered a model for reducing homelessness. In Finland, housing authorities tore down the country’s once vast shelter system and replaced it with affordable apartments.

“You could say that we stole the idea from the U.S.,” said Freek Spinnewijn, director of the European Federation of National Organizations Working With the Homeless, or FEANTSA.

In the early 1990s, Sam Tsemberis, a homeless services provider in New York City came up with a radically new concept when it came to addressing homelessness. He called it "Housing First."

The idea was really simple: the solution to homelessness is housing. And in order for people to address the root causes of their homelessness — whether that's getting sober, accessing mental health treatment, getting medical care or getting a job — they had to have a place to live.

In the 1980s, Finland looked a lot like New York City: The shelter system was a revolving door for the country’s 20,000 homeless people.

So in 2008, a four-person working group — a politician, an activist, a sociologist and a bishop — got in a room together and devised a new plan to tackle homelessness. They also called it Housing First, and policymakers adopted it as Finland’s national policy.

“It’s not rocket science at all,” said Juha Kaakinen, CEO of the nonprofit Y-Foundation and one of the original architects of Finland’s Housing First approach. “In Finnish society, we have this thinking that housing should be a basic human right, that society has to take care of its members.”

Today, Finland has 5,400 homeless people, a 40% reduction in homelessness since the Housing First policy was adopted. Street homelessness is almost nonexistent and only one 50-bed emergency shelter in the country remains. Finnish officials say the country is on track to end homelessness by 2027.

Spinnewijn attributed the country's success to long-term commitment from political leaders.

"In Finland, there is a consensus that Housing First is the way to go," Spinnewijn said. "So they're not afraid of the elections. Whatever political coalition comes into power, Housing First will continue. And so it allowed them to have a longer-term perspective."

Finland has invested heavily in supportive housing and permanently affordable apartments, also called social housing. Kaakinen's Y Foundation is the fourth largest landlord in Finland, with 17,300 social housing units meant for low-income families.

"They are very good quality. That's the special thing with social housing. If you go around in the housing area in Helsinki, you can't make the difference which one is private housing and which one is social housing,” Kaakinen said.

But building new, permanently affordable housing isn’t cheap. Finland has spent about 350 million euros on Housing First since the policy began more than a decade ago. The bulk of that money is spent on building new affordable housing and buying rental units.

At the same time, Finnish officials argue the policy saves taxpayers around 15,000 euros a year, from fewer emergency room visits, encounters with police and other social services.

By comparison, San Francisco’s proposed budget for its Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing for the upcoming year is a little more than $567 million. More than half, or about 54%, is dedicated to providing rent subsidies, operating permanent, supportive housing, and building new housing. About 12% funds the city’s shelters.

Could San Francisco Follow Finland's Lead?

T

here is a movement in San Francisco to build more permanently affordable housing, as a long-term solution to homelessness. In 2018, voters approved Prop C, a new tax that has so far raised nearly $600 million, with another $300 million expected to come in this year, and is primarily dedicated to creating new, affordable housing.

Prop C nearly doubles the amount of money available annually to address homelessness, and represents a sea change in the city’s approach to solving homelessness, said Christin Evans.

“The Prop C funds are a game changer for the city,” said Christin Evans, a local book store owner and one of the proponents of Prop C. “It’s giving a significant amount of resources to service providers who have a proven track record in helping people exit homelessness."

But, San Francisco is only one of 101 cities across the Bay Area. And, it won’t be able to solve homelessness on its own. Many of the most impactful financial resources for housing programs come from state and federal governments.

California Governor Gavin Newsom allocated over $800 million in funding last year to create some 6,000 new units of permanent housing through a program called Project Homekey. And, he’s proposing doubling down on that program this year, with another $750 million. The 6,000 new units won’t be nearly enough to house everyone experiencing homelessness in California, but even so, it represents one of the largest expansions of affordable housing for formerly homeless residents in the state’s recent history.

At the federal level, President Joe Biden has declared housing a human right — becoming the first president to do so since FDR. And, he has proposed vastly expanding the federal rental voucher program to prevent more people from becoming homeless, as well as doubling the amount of new funding for affordable housing.

But in order for these policies to be truly effective — and to put a significant dent in the Bay Area's homeless population — they will need to outlive Newsom's and Biden's terms in office. The U.S. will have to learn from Finland's example and commit to a policy that doesn't change course with every election.

"Too many countries try to solve homelessness or radically reduce it within one political mandate," said FEANSTA's Freek Spinnewijn. “And that's not possible.”