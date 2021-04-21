KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Californians React to Conviction of Derek Chauvin

KQED News Staff
 (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Community Leaders Reflect on Chauvin Conviction

Leaders up and down California expressed joy and relief following the guilty verdicts handed down to former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

Black Lives Matter Leader Expresses Relief Following Chauvin Verdict

Members of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles were overjoyed by the guilty verdicts handed down in the murder of George Floyd.  But they know that more work lies ahead for them.
Guest: Dr. Melina Abdullah, Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter L.A.

