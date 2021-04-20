KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

L.A. Mayor Proposing Basic Income Pilot Program

KQED News Staff
 (Gary Coronado/AFP/Getty Images)

Universal Basic Income Part of Proposed Budget Plan in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will formally introduce his budget proposal on Tuesday.  It includes money for a universal basic
income pilot program.

Chauvin Defense Highlights Health Stigmas, Stereotypes for Black People

The trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd is now in the hands of the jury. One Bay Area professor said  the defense's arguments have been rooted in a long history of looking at the health and well-being of Black people differently.
Guest: Denise Hurd, Professor of Public Health, UC Berkeley

