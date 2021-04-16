'I Lost My Brother to COVID in San Quentin' + Trading in Desks for Tree Stumps

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

California has reached a grim milestone: more than 60,000 deaths from COVID. So many of the people we’ve lost were essential workers or elders from vulnerable communities. We’ve been asking our listeners to tell us about loved ones they’ve lost. This week, we bring you the first in a series of stories to remember them. Eric Warner died of COVID in San Quentin Prison at age 57. He was born and raised in San Francisco, the son of Filipino immigrants. He was a barber, a boxer, and also a beloved brother. Eric’s older brother Hank brings us this tribute.

If you’d like to honor a loved one from a vulnerable community who died from COVID, we'd like to give you space to remember them in your own voice. Tell us their story here.

On a warm sunny day in Los Angeles, a black van pulls up to a park, and eleven elementary school kids stream out onto the grass and begin conducting science experiments. The class is part of a pilot program to expand outdoor learning in the LA Unified School District, where some neighborhoods were hit especially hard by COVID. Reporter Deepa Fernandes visited some outdoor classrooms in Southern California to see how they’re trying to make it work.

In Their Own Words: East Palo Alto Residents on Sea Level Rise

It can be overwhelming to think about the ways climate change impacts us personally. But some people don’t have the luxury of ignoring the issue, because climate change is already happening right in front of them. That’s true for people who live in the city of East Palo Alto. It sits along the San Francisco Bay and is surrounded by water on three sides. It’s low-lying and it just happens to be located where bay tides come in highest. So it’s susceptible to sea level rise. KQED science reporter Laura Klivans collected reflections from three residents about living with that threat and what they can do to protect the people and places they care about.

‘To Thee I Sing/A Ti Te Canto’: A Composition for National Poetry Month

April is National Poetry Month, and our friends at KQED’s Forum have been asking poets to record their original compositions. This week, we hear a poem called “To Thee I Sing/A Ti Te Canto” from Jabez W. Churchill, the former poet laureate of Ukiah.