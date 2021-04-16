KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

'I'm Vaccinated' Stickers: Collect the Whole Set!

Mark Fiore
A Mark Fiore "I'm Vaccinated" sticker that looks like an "I Voted!" sticker.

Even though federal health regulators recommended a "pause" for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday that over 127 million people across the country have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That is a very, very good thing.

I got my first shot a few days ago and already feel the weight of the pandemic beginning to lift.

As we head into "open season" for vaccine eligibility in California and as more people are inoculated nationwide, I created a set of stickers to celebrate the miracle (er, science) of vaccines.

Print them out, stick 'em on your arm, share them with your friends ... and most importantly, get vaccinated if you haven't already.

A Mark Fiore cartoon sticker that shows a woman with a band-aid on her arm amid flowers. The text reads, "my favorite season is open season."

A Mark Fiore cartoon sticker that shows a happy couple walking towards the Golden Gate bridge as a bright sunset lights the scene. The text says "Vaccines Are Golden Great!"

A Mark Fiore cartoon sticker that shows a character flying out of his house. The text reads "vaccinated and ready to escape from my personal Alcatraz." The house looks like an island on the Bay.

A Mark Fiore cartoon sticker that lists the "most common vaccine side effects" as health, excitement, happiness and renewed social interaction.

A Mark Fiore cartoon sticker that looks like the California bear flag, the bear being hugged by two people. The flag says, "vaccines make life bearable."

A Mark Fiore cartoon sticker that is a new take on the old MUNI sign, the cartoon says, "Information gladly given but safety requires avoiding you until you get your shot."

A Mark Fiore cartoon in the style of a retro rock poster. The text reads, "spring of love, science, vaccines, facts, friends, family, music, life."

A Mark Fiore cartoon that looks like a safety sign that says "Vaccinated and Grandparent Safe."

