'I'm Vaccinated' Stickers: Collect the Whole Set!

Even though federal health regulators recommended a "pause" for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday that over 127 million people across the country have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That is a very, very good thing.

I got my first shot a few days ago and already feel the weight of the pandemic beginning to lift.

As we head into "open season" for vaccine eligibility in California and as more people are inoculated nationwide, I created a set of stickers to celebrate the miracle (er, science) of vaccines.

Print them out, stick 'em on your arm, share them with your friends ... and most importantly, get vaccinated if you haven't already.