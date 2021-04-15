Diane Goldstein on the Role of State Legislatures in Police Violence

Scott and Marisa discuss the crucial decision facing Governor Gavin Newsom and the state legislature on whether to mandate classroom instruction in the fall. Then, retired police lieutenant Diane Goldstein, executive director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, joins to talk about the role of decisions made by state legislatures in police killings like the shooting of Daunte Wright, the lobbying power of law enforcement groups, Senate Bill 2 to decertify officers engaged in misconduct and how her brother's death from an overdose inspired her reform work.