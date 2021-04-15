A 'Discriminatory Barrier': California's Rent Relief Website Lacks Translations, Advocates Say

Shaw San Liu, executive director of the Chinese Progressive Association, said the people who could be shut out of the rent relief application process by these barriers are those who need it most — Latino and Chinese communities who often work in restaurants, hotels and other industries that bore the brunt of the pandemic-induced economic crisis.

"This rent relief access is an early warning sign of how important it is for all levels of government to make sure these relief programs really are taking into consideration racial inequities and language access and cultural barriers," she said. "It’s a little bit shocking to have to have this conversation in 2021."

Organizations pushing to reform the website include the San Francisco Anti-Displacement Coalition, Causa Justa Just Cause, the Chinese Progressive Association, Chinatown Community Development Center, Tenants Together and the Bill Sorro Housing Program.

They jointly wrote to the California Department of Housing and Community Development on April 13, saying the barriers to the state's application process "directly and indirectly discriminates against applicants who are not English proficient and the significant number of BIPOC households who lack reliable or consistent internet."

Karen Naungayan, a spokesperson for the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which runs the website Housing is Key website, said they recognized many of the group's concerns, which they said they had also identified internally.

“Work was already underway to address these concerns,” she said.

Those changes including providing paper applications in languages other than English for the first time and new language on the website encouraging people struggling with Google Translate to call-in to the state for support. They’re also planning changes to the call-in center to include a welcome message in multiple languages.

California tenants owe between $400 million and $2 billion, according to different estimates.