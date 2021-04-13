Federal Health Agencies Pause Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Federal Agencies to Investigate Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

The FDA has called for a pause in use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, after six people developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination. Nearly 7 million people in the United States have already received a Johnson and Johnson dose.

Ramadan Leads to Calls for Vaccinating Muslims

As the holy month of Ramadan continues, health leaders are encouraging Muslims to get the COVID-19 vaccine. And they're trying to spread the word that vaccines can be safely administered, even while people are fasting.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Street Patrols Used to Help Vendors in the Central Valley

Street vendors in Central Valley communities have been victimized by violence and thefts. Just last month vendor Lorenzo Perez was shot and killed while he was selling corn in southeast Fresno.

Reporter: Madi Bolaños, Valley Public Radio