Advocates Work to Combat Vaccine Distrust in ICE Detention Facilities

Immigrant advocates are pushing state officials to increase outreach at facilities where ICE detainees are being held, to combat distrust over the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Immigrants inside were saying: 'Hey, they're offering us a vaccine, but we have no information. We have no idea what it's about, if there are any side effects,'" said Edwin Carmona-Cruz. He's the director of Community Engagement at the California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice, a coalition of pro-bono legal service providers that offer support to immigrants in detention facilities.
While federal, state and local officials have engaged in a public outreach campaign for months to ensure that residents are aware of the facts about the vaccine, advocates say similar efforts have not been made within detention facilities.