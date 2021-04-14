Advocates Work to Combat Vaccine Distrust in ICE Detention Facilities

And even when information is provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — or the subcontractors that run their facilities — there is often widespread distrust. There have been numerous reports of the substandard health care provided at ICE facilities and advocates say detainees may be skeptical of what immigration officials are telling them.

"Individuals in detention harbor serious fears and mistrust towards detention operators, and as a result may not feel safe accepting vaccines from these operators," said State Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) at a press conference on Monday.

"Given these serious challenges around trust towards detention operators, it is clear that the public health officials and the community can play a vital role with respect to how vaccinations and information are presented and shared with individuals inside these facilities."

Arambula has introduced AB 263, which would "require a private detention facility operator to comply with, and adhere to, all local and state public health orders and occupational safety and health regulations."

"There is no trust — and there's mistrust — in both ICE and for-profit prison operators like GEO Group and Core Civic," Carmona-Cruz said. "How are they going to believe that the information that they're giving to them is true when ... the medical care and medical negligence that happens in these facilities runs rampant."