Morning Report

Schools In San Francisco, San Diego Reopen for In-Person Instruction

KQED News Staff
 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

San Francisco, San Diego School Districts Reopen Their Classrooms

In San Francisco, schools will only be open for the youngest students. In San Diego County, the state's second largest school district, in-person learning will be an option for all students.

Lessons Learned in California as Feds Push for Electric Vehicles

The Biden Administration's infrastructure plan includes a huge push for getting more electric vehicles on the roadway.  At least one expert says a lot can be learned from California's EV push.
Guest: Chelsea Sexton, Electric Vehicle Industry Analyst

