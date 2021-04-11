'The Same Hands That Feed Us': San Franciscans Rally in Solidarity with India's Farmers Protest

“When I remember what they're going through, it just really energizes me, gives me that much more motivation,” Singh said. “If they're being suppressed, I'll be the voice.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized for blocking the internet to quell the protests and a heavy hand when it comes to punishing dissent and journalists.

Speaking to the crowd, Harbir K. Bhatia encouraged people to keep the conversation alive. She called on both American leadership and Indian leadership to listen and understand the perspective of those protesting in India. Bhatia reminded the crowd of the importance of the recent bills passed by India’s Modi Government as well as the more recent history of farmer suicides.

“They're dying because they cannot make ends meet, they cannot pay back their loans,” she said, adding that “more than 65% of India's population are dealing with farming either as workers or farm owners."

Bhatia also brought it back to something tangible. “If anybody here opens up their cabinet, there is a spice that's from India,” she said connecting the global spice trade to the importance of farmers.

"If the largest democracy does not follow democratic principles ... it will affect this nation [U.S.]."

She finished her speech by asking the audience what they would be doing, “Are you telling your local officials, are you calling your city council members? … What are you doing to help this movement?"