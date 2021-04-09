KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Punjabi Truck Drivers Face Unique Challenges During Pandemic

KQED News Staff
 (Kerry Klein, KVPR)

Many California Truck Drivers Face Language Barrier When it Comes to COVID Information

California’s health agencies offer information about COVID-19 in many languages – including Spanish, Hmong and American Sign Language. But one language that’s largely been missing is Punjabi. 
Reporter: Kerry Klein, KVPR

More Than $500 Million Earmarked for Fire Prevention

Governor Newsom has struck a deal with lawmakers and hopes to sign the plan into law next week.  This comes after a record-breaking fire season in 2020 and mostly dry winter, which could make California more susceptible to fires in 2021.

