Punjabi Truck Drivers Face Unique Challenges During Pandemic

Many California Truck Drivers Face Language Barrier When it Comes to COVID Information

California’s health agencies offer information about COVID-19 in many languages – including Spanish, Hmong and American Sign Language. But one language that’s largely been missing is Punjabi.

Reporter: Kerry Klein, KVPR

More Than $500 Million Earmarked for Fire Prevention

Governor Newsom has struck a deal with lawmakers and hopes to sign the plan into law next week. This comes after a record-breaking fire season in 2020 and mostly dry winter, which could make California more susceptible to fires in 2021.