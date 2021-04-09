KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown

Dr. Jian Zhang on Combatting COVID-19 and Anti-Asian Hate in San Francisco's Chinatown

28 min
Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Chinese Hospital CEO Jian Zhang on Political Breakdown.

Marisa and Scott discuss Vice President Kamala Harris' return to the Bay Area and Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement on the full reopening of California businesses, plus what a potential Caitlyn Jenner candidacy would mean for the likely gubernatorial recall election. Then, Chinese Hospital CEO Jian Zhang joins to discuss her journey to San Francisco, how Chinatown avoided a COVID-19 outbreak, the affects of anti-Asian violence on her staff, the challenges facing community hospitals and whether she ever tried to convince the late Rose Pak to quit smoking.

Sponsored