Pelosi Condemns ‘Brutal Sentencing‘ of Aid Worker With Bay Area Ties by Saudi Authorities

Areej said Pelosi's office and U.S. State Department officials contacted her on Tuesday, pledging their support.

"[It] was very shocking and devastating to all of my family," said Areej, of her brother's sentencing. "I just didn't even know how to break the details or the news to my mom. It took me like half the day until I was able to actually tell her. And she just started crying."

Pelosi, she said, has been closely following Abdulrahman's case for several years and providing the family with any available updates.

"Me and my family are deeply grateful for the Speaker of the House, her standing for human rights and for especially supporting my family through this very, very difficult time," she said.

In a separate statement Tuesday, the State Department said it was "concerned by reports" of Abdulrahman's sentence.

"As we have said to Saudi officials at all levels, freedom of expression should never be a punishable offense," said Ned Price, a department spokesperson. "We will continue to elevate the role of human rights in our relationship with Saudi Arabia and encourage legal reforms that respect the human rights of all individuals."