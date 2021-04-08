KQED is a proud member of
Long Term COVID Clinics Offer Some Hope for Long Haulers

KQED News Staff
Many Californians are still suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, months after they were initially diagnosed. Many of these long haulers are hoping to get answers for what's ailing them from long term COVID-19 clinics.
Guest: Dr. Lekshmi Santhosh, Physician Faculty Lead, UCSF OPTIMAL Clinic.

California Will See Sharp Drop in Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Doses

State health officials tell the Mercury News that California's allocation of Johnson & Johnson doses from the federal government  will drop by 90% next week. This comes as the state will allow everyone over the age of 16 to get their vaccination shot.

