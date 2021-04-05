More Pandemic Restrictions Lifted in California

Concerts, Theater Performances Can Restart with Restrictions

L.A. County is the latest to move into the state's less restrictive orange tier for reopening. Meanwhile, concerts, theater performances and other indoor gatherings will be allowed with restrictions beginning April 15.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley, KQED

Leaders in L.A.'s Koreatown Neighborhood Appeal for Solidarity

Across the country, members of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities continue to speak out against a spike in violence targeting them.

Guests: Myrla Baldonado, organizer at L.A.'s Filipino Workers Center, Hypein Im, President and CEO of Faith and Community Empowerment