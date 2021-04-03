Searching for Exoplanets | This Week in California Politics

This Week in California Politics

The state is reopening its economy as it opens up vaccinations for more and more residents. Meanwhile, a new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California indicated that Gov. Gavin Newsom could beat back a recall if an election was held now: 40% said they’re in favor of kicking him out, but 56% said they’d vote to keep him in office.

Guests:

Joe Garofoli, San Francisco Chronicle senior political writer

Carla Marinucci, POLITICO senior writer

Searching for Exoplanets

Astrophysicist and astrobiologist Natalie Batalha studies exoplanets — planets outside our solar system. When she began in the mid-’90s, there were only a few known exoplanets, but as a leader on the recent Kepler Mission, she and her team discovered more than 4,000 additional exoplanets, some of them potentially harboring life.

Her daughter, Natasha Batalha, is following in her footsteps as a NASA Ames research scientist working on the James Webb Telescope Space project. When it’s launched into space this fall, it will be the largest telescope yet created.

Guests:

Natalie Batalha, professor of astrophysics and director of the Astrobiology Initiative, UC Santa Cruz

Natasha Batalha, NASA Ames research scientist

Something Beautiful: KQED Headquarters

For this week's look at something beautiful, we bring you a glimpse of our building as it undergoes renovation — from architectural renderings of the new design to the current progress of construction.