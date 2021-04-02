Orange Police Say Mass Shooting Suspect Knew Victims

Shooting at Orange Office Building Was Not a Random Attack

Police have identified the suspect as Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez and said he had a business or personal relationship with the four victims. Officers recovered a backpack at the scene containing pepper spray, handcuffs and ammunition that they believe belong to the suspect.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Where is Money for California's Unemployment Claims Coming From?

California's Employment Development Department has been besieged with numerous problems as it tries to deal with a huge backlog of unemployment claims during the pandemic. But there are new concerns about the debt that's piling up and who will be on the hook to pay for these claims.

Guest: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report with Lauren Hepler, Reporter, CalMatters