Four People Killed Including a Child in Mass Shooting in Orange

Mass Shooting at Office Complex Leaves Four Dead in Southern California

The shooting took place in the city of Orange on Wednesday afternoon. Another victim has been hospitalized and the suspect was also wounded, though it's unclear if it was self-inflicted or if he was shot by police.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

First Lady Jill Biden Visits Central Valley

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden used the occasion of Cesar Chavez Day to show support for farmworkers. She visited the original headquarters of the United Farm Workers union, known as The 40 Acres.

Reporter: Alex Hall, The California Report

Search for Baseball's Afterlife

Six years ago, author Brad Balukjian spoke with The California Report from Kansas City. At the time, he was on a roadtrip, sparked by an idea to track down all the players in a single pack of 1986 Topps baseball cards. The result is a book called "The Wax Pack."

Guest: Brad Balukjian, Author, "The Wax Pack"