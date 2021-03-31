Pentagon Releases New Policies Enabling Transgender People to Serve in the Military

The Pentagon announced new policies on Wednesday that undo Trump-era rules that effectively banned transgender people from serving in the military.

The Department of Defense's new regulations "allow transgender people who meet military standards to enlist and serve openly in their self-identified gender, and they will be able to get medically necessary transition-related care authorized by law," according to department officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The announcement coincides with International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Biden signed an executive order repealing the transgender ban in his first week in office in January. He told reporters then that the order will allow all "qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform."

The president ordered the secretary of defense and the secretary of homeland security to begin the process of allowing transgender servicemembers to serve openly. The departments were asked to report back within 60 days.