Unemployment Problems Highlist State's Outdated Technology

EDD Problems Exemplify Need to Update California Technology Systems

The massive failure of California’s Employment Development Department when it comes to unemployment claims during the pandemic are in large part due to outdated technology. Officials are looking to make it easier to update those systems.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

California Lawmakers Push for Help From Washington When it Comes to Fires

Democrats in California’s Congressional delegation are calling on the Biden Administration to expand federal firefighting capacity. They argue that in large part due to climate change, fires in the state are a year-round problem.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED