L.A. Unified Brings Classrooms to Students

Students Struggling With Distance Learning in Los Angeles Get Help From Mobile Labs

Public school students won't be returning to the classroom at L.A. Unified schools until later next month. But the district has been helping those who have fallen behind academically, through mobile science labs in city parks.

Reporter: Deepa Fernandez

Outreach Continues to Get Homeless Vaccinated in Kern County

A street medicine team in Kern County is taking mobile vaccine clinics to remote homeless encampments. The hope is to get as many people experiencing homelessness doses of the vaccine.

Reporter: Madi Bolanos, Valley Public Radio