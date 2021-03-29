The Long Fight Against Ableism and Ageism During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Throughout this pandemic, disabled people and seniors have been at risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19. And all this time, advocates and community organizers have been pushing to make sure that people in power listen to their concerns.

Their activism has pushed the state to shift its policies several times — including this latest eligibility phase, which doesn't force people with disabilities to bring documentation in order to get vaccinated. But the struggle to make our entire COVID-19 response equitable for disabled people and seniors is far from over.

Guest: Jessica Lehman, executive director of Senior and Disability Action