Oakland Assemblyman Rob Bonta is Governor Gavin Newsom's pick to be California's next Attorney General. Scott and Marisa discuss the nomination and Vice President Kamala Harris' assignment to lead the Biden administration's handling of border issues. Then, Randy Economy, senior advisor on the campaign to recall Newsom shares the story behind his name, how he got into politics, and the path forward for the recall effort.
Political Breakdown
Randy Economy on the Campaign to Recall Governor Gavin Newsom
Signage is seen near a booth where conservative activists gather signatures in a recall effort against California Governor Gavin Newsom near Pasadena City Hall, in Pasadena, California on February 28, 2021. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW / AFP) ((Photo by DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images))
