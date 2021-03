Xiao Zhen Xie, the 75-year-old San Francisco woman who fought off her attacker by hitting him with a board, will donate the $1 million raised by donors to cover her medical expenses to help fight racism against Asian Americans.

Not that this is the entire solution to the startling increase in attacks against members of AAPI communities – but we could use more superheroes like Xie.

Get well soon, Xie, the city (and country) needs you.