Hundreds of Striking SF Janitors Demand More Workplace Protections, Fair Pay

At least 26 members of SEIU Local 87 have died from COVID-19 over the past year, according to the union.

SEIU Local 87 President Olga Miranda believes janitors are being treated as “invisible human beings.”

"They were given the title when the pandemic began that they were 'essential,' and yet our members were not treated as such," Miranda said. "The same treatment that tenants get during the day should be the same treatment that janitors get at night."

In the past year, janitors have been assigned to disinfect certain areas of their buildings without being told they could potentially be exposed to COVID-19, Miranda said.

“The companies failed to notify our members,” Miranda said. “We want to make sure that there is language in our contract that speaks to their obligation to notify us that we are being exposed to something, not just send us to a floor blindly and expect our janitors to expose themselves and also their families.”

The strike has been sanctioned by the San Francisco Labor Council and has the broad support of the Building Trades Council. Trade workers also walked off the job Wednesday in solidarity with Local 87 janitors. More strikes are being planned in the coming weeks.

In a statement, the San Francisco Maintenance Contractors Association said they are committed to working with Local 87 to negotiate an agreement that is fair to both employees and their clients. A representative for Tishman Speyer declined to comment.