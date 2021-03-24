Jewish Lawmakers Call Out Offensive Messaging in Newsom Recall Effort

As an effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom looks increasingly likely to reach the ballot, Newsom supporters are saying the campaign is driven by fringe groups. And Jewish members of the state legislature are calling out what they see as anti-Semitic. messaging in the effort.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

How Religious Leaders Can Be Powerful Allies in Vaccination Efforts

As public health authorities try to convince people who are vaccination reluctant to get a shot powerful allies in that effort could be religious leaders who can use their authority to assure people about vaccine effectiveness and safety.

Guest: Robert McElroy, Catholic Bishop of San Diego and Imperial Counties